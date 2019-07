KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport City Schools officials have named Dobyns-Bennett’s new athletics director, Frankie DeBusk.

DeBusk will be responsible for the oversight, coordination, and direction of all school athletic programming, according to a release.

This is not DeBusk’s first experience as an AD. He previously served as Tusculum’s AD for eight years.

DeBusk is a graduate of Greeneville High School, and continued his education at Furman where he played football for the Paladins.