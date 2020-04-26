Kingsport church supplies free dinners for the community

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The weather wasn’t perfect on Saturday, but that didn’t stop Preaching Christ Church to hold a drive-thru spaghetti dinner for members of the Kingsport community.

Preaching Christ Church pastor Chad Roberts knows it’s all about opening up your heart during these tough times.

“Love your neighbors and that’s what we’re wanting to do today,” Roberts said. “We thought this was something that we could do to show families that we care about them and we care about our community and it’s just a way for us to pull together.”

There was numerous church members that either drove through or helped out, but there was plenty of people that were treated with meals that aren’t part of the church. Roberts said it’s all about giving people a helping hand.

“It doesn’t matter if some people will never step foot inside of our church, it doesn’t matter, it’s about generosity,” Roberts said. “If we love feeding ourselves and feeding our families then what it means to love our neighbor is to share things like that.”