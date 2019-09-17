Kingsport BMA hopes to use $22 million note to address projects

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Leaders in Kingsport are moving forward with plans to spend millions of dollars to make improvements around town.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a $22 million bond note on Monday.

That’s essentially a loan, with about ten million going toward improvements across the city, including a new city hall, redevelopment for Main Street and water and sewer projects.

“The process to sell bonds typically begins this time of year,” City Manager Chris McCart said. “It’s about a two and a half month process as we get towards the end of November, around the Thanksgiving season, those dollars will be available. We’ll then move those projects forward to design phase if necessary or on to construction and the bulk of the work will really begin to materialize in spring of 2020.”

The Kingsport BMA will vote on the bond note Tuesday during their regularly scheduled meeting.