KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Swimmers were able to hop into the pool with Santa on Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

The event took place at the Kingsport Aquatic Center’s indoor pool area on December 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kids were able to take part in reindeer games, obstacles courses, and sip on treats like hot chocolate and cider.

In addition, children were able to take a dip in the pool and get their pictures made with Santa Claus.