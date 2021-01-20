King University students witness history from inside the classroom

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) Political science students at King University watched the 46th president take the oath of office.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun was there and has more.

It has been a long but a momentous election season. Political science students at King University watched the presidential inauguration in their classroom on Wednesday and shared their thoughts on this past year and their expectations for this new era.

“I give you my word: I will always level with you. I will defend the constitution. I’ll defend out democracy,’ President Joe Biden said on Inauguration Day.

An historic day, witnessed from all across the nation, including inside the classrooms of higher education at King University.

“I think this day is definitely going to bring America together. I this will be the day that we all come together as one,” King University student, Kendall Morrison said.

King University student, Ashlynn Ortega said, “It’s very important in the sense of democracy and to know checks and balances and that America expanded on a disperse of powers and so transferring that power onto someone else that we’ve elected as the people is very important to know that the people of America have a voice and that it is being shown and celebrated.”

On this first day back from winter break, students in professor Helt’s political science class watched to understand how the nation’s political system works.

“The election was so contentious and so divisive and we finally got here and I think the reason that it’s so, certainly so important and so momentous is that the constitution held up. There was all of these challenges to the election, to the integrity. There were challenges to the electoral college process and the certification process. At the end of the day, here we are at Inauguration,” King University program coordinator for security and intelligence studies program and assistant political science professor, Gail Helt said. “One of the other reasons today is so unique, if you look in the background, you see heightened security presence. You see 20,000 to 30,000 National Guard troops around D.C. This is also unprecedented and it’s a shame that we’ve had to resort to this in order to protect the integrity of the day.”

Former President Trump not in attendance but did give a farewell speech this morning, before departing to Florida.

“We inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success,” former President Donald Trump said.

“I want them to understand that, to be exposed to that, and to appreciate how impressive this is. Here on screen you have Vice President Pence. You see members of both parties coming together to celebrate for this transfer of power. You don’t see this anywhere else in the world,” Helt said.

Additionally, when asked what their hope for the next four years was, this is what they had to say:

Ortega said, “I think that we’re going to move forward with such a turbulence year behind us that there’s a lot of optimism and positive things to come out of this.”