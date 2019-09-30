King University partners with Girls Scouts to host STEM workshop day on Oct. 5

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will be hosting a day of Girl Scout STEM workshops on the campus of King University on October 5.

According to a releasse from the Girls Scouts of Southern Appalachians, the Girl Scout STEM Badge Day is being held with the help of Women in STEM.

The event is female-only.

Girl Scout Juniors and Cadettes are invited to the campus and can earn two STEM badges while workshops run from 9:30 a.m. unil 3:30 p.m.

A free meal will be provided during lunch, and Girl Scouts in attendance will earn a King University patch and a STEM t-shirt.

Girl Scouts can register online at GSCSA’s website.

