KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – King University in partnership with Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting a free health fair on Nov. 5.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church based in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport.

Flu and COVID vaccines, COVID screening, diabetes screening, women’s health education, and more will be available.

Amy Edmison with King University and Stephen Hopkins, a pastor at the church, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the upcoming health fair and how it will benefit the community.