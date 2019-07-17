Kingsport Fire: Neighborhood evacuated due to gas line leak

UPDATE– According to Kingsport Fire officials, people were given the all-clear in the area of Dorothy Street, and allowed to go back into their homes Wednesday afternoon.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Homes surrounding a demolition site in the 1100 block of Dorothy Street are being evacuated due to a gas line leak.

According to a Kingsport Fire Department spokesman, a fire engine has been called to the scene.

The spokesman said it appeared the demolition crew hit a gas line, causing the leak.

According to the Kingsport Fire Department, the evacuation is standard procedure and precautionary measure.

Atmos Energy has been called in to assist in finding and stopping the leak.

In a release, an Atmos spokesperson said that gas has been shut off. Crews are on the scene to make the area safe with help from the Kingsport Fire Department.

