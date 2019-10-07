KFD emphasizing safety preps during National Fire Prevention Month

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) October marks National Fire prevention Month and the Kingsport Fire Department wants community members to be prepared at all times in case of a fire.

In light of recent drought conditions and brush fires, fire safety remains as a top priority for emergency personnel across the region.

KFD’s Public Education Officer Barry Brickey emphasizes the need for early preparations to avoid a tragedy.

National Fire Prevention Week is October 6-12. This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

The campaign works to educate the public about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

The National Fire Protection Association outlines the following five behaviors that increase your chance of surviving a house fire:

Stay calm and focused. The chances of escaped safely are much higher when a person remains calm. Act immediately after the smoke alarm sounds. Focus on getting out safely without taking the time to gather material items from the home. The average time for escape from a house is less than three minutes. Maintain smoke alarms. Make sure batteries are working, alarm is working and test it often. Be aware of the possibility of a fire. People often think a fire will not happen to them, but taking the risk seriously is important. Get out and let the fire department put out the fire. Do not attempt to control the fire, it can quickly get out of control.

The NFPA and KFD also encourage families to make sure and have a home fire escape plan, identifying two ways out of every room. They say children should be aware of the plan so they are prepared in case of an emergency.

The NFPA website has more information on safety tips and the importance of fire safety.