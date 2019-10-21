Kayakers discover ancient bear skull unearthed by flooding

(CNN) – Two sisters in Kansas were kayaking when they made an extraordinary find – an ancient bear skull.

Ashley and Erin Watt were taking a trip down the Arkansas River in Kansas last August when they spotted the massive skull sticking out of a sandbar.

They took some pictures and shared their find on Facebook, which caught the eyes of the state’s department of wildlife, parks and tourism.

The skull is believed to have been preserved in the sands of the river until it was displaced by major flooding this year.

Paleontologists aren’t sure if its hundreds or thousands of years old, but are hoping to verify that it’s the skull of a grizzly.