Karol Vaughn changing the Tri-Cities one sign at a time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s been plenty of inspirations across the Tri-Cities during the Coronavirus pandemic and one person that’s trying her best to brighten the days of the people fighting on the front lines of this problem is Karol Vaughn.

She’s been printing and planting signs across the area that say “thank you to our everyday heroes keeping us safe and running.” Vaughn mentioned the people battling this pandemic hold a special place in her heart.

“I just wanted a way to try to have a positive thing to put out there, I’m so appreciative of those front line heroes out there,” Vaughn said.

Karol really got to know doctors and nurses four and a half years ago when her husband, Doug, spent several weeks in the ICU at JCMC before passing away. She said that tough time made her really appreciate people that work at hospitals.

“That’s not a job, that’s a calling for them and I can’t tell you the love that surrounded me during that time,” Vaughn said. “Hospitals not a building, it’s heartbeat is the people inside that building and that’s what makes it.”

Despite the hard moments for Karol, it made her realize she’s got to make the most out of every moment.

“Everyday is a gift, life is precious and we are not promised tomorrow, not just in the midst of all of this, but that’s a reality,” Vaughn said.

As Vaughn continues to show her support across the Tri-Cities, one factor that will always be apart of the cause is her hippy van, Penelope.

“Penelope’s motto is peace, love and Jesus and we’ve anonymously put the signs out, but people will post on Facebook saying thanks so much for doing this and that means a lot that it is bringing some measure of joy even if just for a second.”