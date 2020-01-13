JUST IN: Cabela’s location at the Falls in Bristol closing

Bristol, VA (WJHL) – The Cabela’s location at Bristol, Virginia’s the Falls development is closing and moving to the pinnacle, according to the retailers website.

According to Cabela’s, they decided to join Bass Pro Shops to create a “best of the best” shopping experience.

They also say that the move is effective as of January 12th.

If you still have a Cabela’s gift card, any reward points or merchandise to return you can do so at their new location at Bass Pro Shops.

We have reached out to Bristol, VA city manager Randy Eads, and his statement is below.

We’ve been preparing for the possibility of this announcement for some time. This is disappointing news for the city of Bristol. However, the city’s chief financial officer and I have been planning on how to deal with this situation and with how it relates to revenue bonds at the Falls for an extended period of time. I want to ensure the citizens of the city of Bristol that this is a speed bump that we will overcome. As disappointing as this news is, I feel confident that we will move in the right direction and we will continue to develop the entire city of Bristol in a manner in which all citizens will be proud. Randall Eads, City Manager of Bristol, VA

You can read Cabela’s full statement here.