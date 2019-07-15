Trial underway for former ETSU student charged with civil rights intimidation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Monday marked the start of a trial for a former ETSU student charged with civil rights intimidation.
Students said Tristan Rettke dressed up as a gorilla during a black lives matter event on the campus of East Tennessee State University in September 2016.
NOVEMBER 2016: Tristan Rettke, accused of civil rights intimidation at ETSU, preliminary hearing re-scheduled for Dec. 19
Jury selection for Rettke’s trial began Monday morning.
Court proceeded after lunch with opening statements.
