Trial underway for former ETSU student charged with civil rights intimidation

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When President Donald Trump tweeted that four congresswomen should "go back to where they came from," Erika Almiron was reminded of the first time she heard the same comments. She was a new fourth-grader at a predominantly white Italian-Catholic school.

Since then, the daughter of immigrants from Paraguay has heard the remark dozens of times. "I was like, 'I was born in South Philly, so what do you want me to do?' said Almiron, now 42 and an immigrant-rights worker in Philadelphia.