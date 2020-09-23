Junior League of Kingsport accepting applications for mini-grant program

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Junior League of Kingsport is now accepting applications for its 2020 mini-grant program.

The program is designed to meet an immediate and specific need within the community.

The organization will consider grant requests that serve a need within two focus areas: developing the potential of women and promoting educational opportunities for children and youth.

Mini-grant funds will be awarded in January 2021.

Visit the Junior League’s website to apply. Applications must be postmarked by Oct. 12.

