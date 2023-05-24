JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Upcoming road construction will impact traffic in Johnson City on University Parkway.

Temporary full and partial lane closures are expected to impact traffic flow on June 5 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on University Parkway near West State of Franklin Road, according to a release from the City of Johnson City.

The release states that emergency vehicles cannot pass during the full lane closures.

The JC Public Works Department will perform paving and milling operations during that time.

Drivers are advised to use caution while in the area during construction.