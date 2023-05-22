NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville judge could soon decide if The Covenant School shooter’s writings will be released to the public.

A status hearing will be held Monday afternoon around 1 p.m. for all petitioning parties, the city of Nashville and attorneys for The Covenant School, Covenant Church and Covenant parents.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed arguing both for and against the release of the writings.

In a strongly worded filing last week, Covenant parents stated they do not want the shooter’s writings to be released to the public. The shooting’s lead investigator with Metro police also submitted a filing, asking for the writings to not be released as the criminal investigation is still active and will likely be ongoing for a year.

Those in favor of sharing the documents are independent groups, including the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, the Tennessee Firearms Association and Republican legislators. They claim the investigation is over and not releasing the writings only causes false theories to circulate.

The status hearing could be a lengthy conference and it is unclear if the Chancellor will make any rulings Monday.

On March 27, six people, including three children, were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale at the Covenant School in Green Hills. The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old; as well as Cynthia Peak, 61; Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

Investigators executed search warrants the same day of the shooting from the Hale family home. The search of the Brightwood Avenue home took place just hours after the shooting on March 27.

Inside the home, officers found two shotguns, one in a bedroom closet and another next to a desk in a bedroom. A suicide note was found on a desk in one of the bedrooms.

There were also five Covenant School yearbooks taken from the home. Police reported Hale attended The Covenant School at one time.

Investigators also seized what they described as a psych medical folder. Hale was also reportedly under doctor’s care for an “emotional disorder.”

According to police, a total of 152 rounds (126 rifle rounds and 26 nine-millimeter rounds) were fired from the time Hale shot into the school to the time Hale was shot and killed by police.

The collective writings found in Hale’s vehicle left in the school parking lot, and others found during the home search, show Hale documented the planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School. Hale also considered “the actions of other mass murderers.”