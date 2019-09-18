Judge sentences Tristan Rettke to judicial diversion for disrupting ETSU Black Lives Matter event

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Washington County judge has sentenced Tristan Rettke to judicial diversion for disrupting a Black Lives Matter event at ETSU. He will also serve six months of unsupervised probation.

Students said Tristan Rettke dressed up as a gorilla during a Black Lives Matter event on the campus of East Tennessee State University in September 2016.

In July, Rettke was found guilty of disrupting an organized event.

At the time, he was acquitted on four other charges, which included civil rights intimidation.

Rettke will be back in court March 17, 2020. That’s nearly six months after sentencing.

It’s the time the judge said Rettke could have been sentenced to serve in jail.

If Rettke fulfills the requirements of the judicial diversion, his record will then be expunged.

According to the judge, Rettke must also pay a $500 fine plus court costs. He must pay that by January 30.

