Judge says he miscalculated award by $107M in opioid case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has acknowledged making a $107 million miscalculation in determining how much drug maker Johnson & Johnson must pay the state to help address the state’s opioid crisis.

Following a hearing Tuesday in Cleveland County, District Judge Thad Balkman acknowledged making the error in his judgment in August in which he ordered the company to pay the state $572 million to address the opioid crisis. Balkman said the actual amount he should have included in his judgment was $107,000 to help the state develop a program for treating babies born addicted to opioids.

The judge said the correction will be reflected in a final order that he issues at a later date.

Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson are asking for additional reductions in the $572 million award.