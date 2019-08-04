Judge orders Blackjewel to provide summary of auction by 9 this morning

1  of  2
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A judge has ordered the summary of the now-bankrupt Blackjewel, LLC auction that happened in Cincinnati to be released by no later than 9 a.m. this morning.

WYMT in Kentucky tells us that as of Saturday, the court has not received any word of the outcome for the auction, including a successful bidder and the terms attached.

According to the order given to Blackjewel, the sale will not be final until a federal hearing on Monday in Charleston, West Virginia at 10 a.m.

Several workers, including some in Southwest Virginia, continue to protest the company after they were not given any pay following layoffs.

Contura energy of Bristol, Tennessee also announced last week they will be looking at purchasing certain assets offered through the bankruptcy proceedings of “Blackjewel,” which includes facilities in Wyoming and West Virginia.

