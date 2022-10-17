KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Legendary rock band Journey will perform in Knoxville next year as part of a slew of North American concerts announced on Monday.

Journey, along with special guest Toto, will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena as part of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 on Feb. 17, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, October 18th at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, October 20th at 10 p.m.

Journey has sold over 100 million albums since the group’s formation in 1973, becoming one of the few diamond-certified bands in music history. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Toto has sold over 40 million albums and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009. The version of Toto on this tour will mark the 15th incarnation of the band, accounting for band members or accompanying musicians who have joined or exited over the band’s 4+ decades-long existence.