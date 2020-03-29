Jonesborough’s StoryTown Radio Show asks listeners to share their stories during COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the past eight years, the StoryTown Radio Show has been played in front of a live audience at the International Storytelling Center on a monthly basis. Last month, however, was the first time a podcast couldn’t play for a live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

StoryTown Radio Show’s writer and director, Jules Corriere, told News Channel 11 that they are still adjusting to these trying times, as is everyone else.

“We still have a digital recorder to capture these stories, but we are keeping separate together right now,” Corriere said.

She said that they’re looking for stories community members have in regard to how they’re adjusting to a new way of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, or perhaps how things might not have changed much after all.

“People are handling it in different ways,” Corriere said. “So what we want to do is collect these real, true stories about what people are going through right now, how they’re coping so that, yes, we can share it with each other right now, but it can also be a source of information and guidance in the future for future generations to look back on, just as we’re, right now, looking back on what people did during the Spanish flu epidemic, or even the cholera epidemic that hit Jonesborough back in 1873.

“It’s because we have those stories, we’re able to seek that wisdom and also solace because we know that they survived, because we’re here. So, we can give hope to future generations.”

Corriere urges those who wish to share their experiences to E-mail her at julesc@jonesboroughtn.org or to connect with a StoryTown Brigade member by calling 423-753-0562.