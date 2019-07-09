Jonesborough student named UTK Peyton Manning Scholar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four Tennessee students were named Peyton Manning Scholars on July 8 and met with the retired football star, one of whom was from Jonesborough.

According to the University of Tennessee Knoxville, John Maddox of Jonesborough was one of 41 students in the university’s Haslam Scholars Program to receive the four-year scholarship since Manning endowed it in 1998.

Maddox is a mathematics major and an Eagle Scout, and he plans to be a cryptographer one day.

Maddox was valedictorian of his high school class, secretary of the Beta Club, president of the Science Olympiad team, and a member of the National Honor Society and the Academic Team.

Maddox also tutors fellow students in trigonometry.

“Being an Eagle Scout has prepared me to be a Peyton Manning Scholar because the service requirements have been a big part of my life,” Maddox said. “With everything that Peyton has done for the university, I just want to continue doing what he does and give back.”

The other recipients were:

Caleb Ellis, from Sevierville, Tennessee

Sreya Kumpatla from Memphis, Tennessee

Maggie Meystrik from St. Louis, Missouri

Manning says it is worth it to give the opportunity that he had to others and says it is rewarding to make an impact on others.