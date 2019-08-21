Jonesborough school proposal brings controversy amid excitement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Neighbors on Thomson Meadow Lane say they are not as excited as Washington County leaders for the potential of a new school on Tavern Hill Road in Jonesborough.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says, “This really has a path forward to work for a new school in the town of Jonesborough.”

He went on to say, “We’ve really been looking forward to this for a long time, we thought we were just going to be dealing with some renovations, and if this is the path forward for a new facility in Jonesborough, its a great opportunity.”

A unique plan for the long-awaited Jonesborough K-8 to come to life was proposed last week by Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest.

“This is the first time we have actually seen a plan for a leased school in Washington County,” says Grandy.

The plan is for the town of Jonesborough to build the school and lease it to Washington County and the Board of Education. Grandy says similar plans elsewhere have been successful.

“The town of Jonesborough has a unique interest and reason to want a brand new school,” said Grandy.

However — those living on Thomson Meadow Lane were shocked it could be right out their front door.

“I think somewhere along the line, there should have been some communication from the city of Jonesborough letting us know that there was a proposal coming up and get some input from the people that live here” says Baines, a Thomson Meadow Lane resident.

He and his family live across from where the new school could go. he says this would bring a big change to the area.

Baines says, “We would just like to keep our place like it is.”

Thomas Thomson, another resident says his biggest concern is the traffic that it could bring- especially since this plan includes community recreational fields.

“You put ball fields over in here, there is not going to be enough parking for the people. Where are they gonna come? They’re gonna come down here and park and go over to the complex,” says Thomson.

But before Jonesborough builds- The Washington County Board of Education and Washington County Commission must also sign onto the plan.

Grandy says, “One of the things that has to happen first, of course, is that the board of education sign onto the concept.”

The Washington Co. Board of Education has called a meeting for August 29th to discuss this proposal.