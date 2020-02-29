Breaking News
Jonesborough Kiwanis Spaghetti Dinner set for Saturday 2/29 from 4:00 to 7:30

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn (WJHL) Kiwanis of Jonesborough will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner this Saturday. The event runs from 4:30 until 7:30 at Jonesborough Middle School. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 10. On the menu: spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and homemade desserts. To-go options are available.
You may pay at the door.

