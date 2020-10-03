Jonesborough introduces “Downtown to Dusk” to promote shops and eateries during fall and holiday season

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) Tennessee’s oldest town is opening back up to the public by hosting an event that will showcase its shops and eateries!

This is the town of Jonesborough’s first big event since the “Chocolate Fest” happened in February, due to the pandemic.

“Downtown to Dusk” is a shop, wine and dine event taking place in the downtown area from now until mid-December.

Owner of Mill Spring Makers Market and event coordinator, Melinda Copp, says the goal is to remind people to shop local.

“Not only will the stores be open and the restaurants be open but you can also buy a $20 ticket, and go around and sample beverages and drinks at participating locations. We’ll have right at 15 drink stops,” town of Jonesborough events coordinator, Melinda Copp said.

Jonesborough’s “Downtown to Dusk” will take place every Friday until December 18. Friday’s event was the first of the season.

The even runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event organizers are limiting 200 tickets per event, due to social distancing requirements.

Tickets are $20 each and can be bought at either Jonesborough.com or at the front of the Storytelling Center.