JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Come one, come all, organizers of the 5th annual St. Paddy’s Celebration are inviting one and all to their family-friendly celebration on March 19.

There will be fun for the whole family and of course plenty of nods to the Scotch-Irish who settled here in Northeast Tennessee.

“I know a lot of people think St. Patty’s Day is more of an adult holiday,” said Mellissa Szucs, Jonesborough’s Event Coordinator. “But here in Jonesborough, it is always a family-oriented goal.”

Face painting, Highland games, Highland cows, food and tours will all be part of the jam-packed day.

The day also features the “Paddy’s Dash: Brew Fun Run” starting at the Storytelling Center and ending at Depot Street Brewing, where participants can enjoy a free small pour of beer or root beer — both made at the brewery.

“We’re gonna have probably 12 different beers on tap, and they can try one of the 12,” said Devin Rutledge, Owner of Depot Street Brewery. “The root beer we make here, we take all the raw herbs and spices and we boil it with pure cane sugar and then we chill it down and we carbonate it here on site.”

This year, participants can sponsor a shelter animal while they race. They can make a donation to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and select a picture of a shelter animal to wear on their back. The runner who takes first will get a gift basket for themselves as well as the animal they sponsor.

On top of all of the activities, attendees can enjoy two hours of live music during Shamrockin’ on the Plaza in front of the Storytelling Center. Tom Swadley and his band Sigean will be back again to perform some traditional Irish music, as well as some newer tunes.

“They need to be ready to dance because probably 70% of our music is danceable,” said Swadley. “So we want a lot of people to come out and have a good time and in dance. We’re going to be playing reels and jigs and things like that. Traditional dance music from Ireland like you would hear in a pub.”

The day begins at 10 a.m. in Downtown Jonesborough and runs until 7 p.m. A list of activities and times can be found below: