Jones Hardware holds auction for community

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, a local hardware store that is closing its doors held an auction for the community.

The community came out in an “overwhelming” show of support for a business that has been been a community staple since 1959.

Jones Hardware, located in Unicoi County, has been in business for more than six decades but after receiving notice from the Tennessee Department of Transportation on their plans to take some of their parking lot for an upcoming project, the hardware store will be closing.

The current owner of Jones Hardware Kirk Spradley says even though he does not want to close, he finds the support of the community encouraging.

“Turnout has been overwhelming. Just absolutely incredible…. a lot of wonderful community members that have become our friends, whether to bid on things themselves or just to show support, the outpouring has just been absolutely incredible. We’re blown away, very thankful, very blessed,” Spradley said.

The original owner of the hardware store, Jack Jones said that it breaks his heart to see it all go away and calls it a “shame” that the store has to close.

In addition to Spradley, seven other employees will lose their jobs.