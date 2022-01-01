Joker announces departure from ‘Impractical Jokers’ to focus on family

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Brian Quinn, Joseph Gatto, and James Murray speak onstage at the Impractical Jokers: From Staten Island to The Misery Index and Beyond Panel during New York Comic Con 2019 – Day 2 at Jacobs Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for ReedPOP )

NEW YORK, NY. (WTAJ) — After nine seasons, the quartet becomes a trio when one of the beloved ‘Impractical Jokers’ steps away before season 10 for “personal reasons,” they announced on Instagram.

The Tenderloins (their original troupe name), more famously known as the Impractical Jokers, will carry into season 10 without Joe Gatto. Gatto along with James S. Murray, Brian ‘Q’ Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, launched the iconic hidden camera show in 2011 and it quickly become a smashing success for the rebranded Tru TV.

More than 200 episodes later, Joe has decided to part ways with the show after amicably separating from his wife of eight years, Bessy. Gatto took to Instagram in a rare ‘serious’ post so he could let all of his fans know that he’s ok, but stepping away before season 10 begins filming.

What started off as a comedy troupe, The Tenderloins reached massive success within the first few seasons of Impractical Jokers which led to an Impractical Jokers movie and a spin-off during the COVID-19 pandemic (Impractical Jokers Dinner Party) because they couldn’t film in crowds due to social distancing measures.

Friends since high school, the boys seemed inseparable, but sometimes life needs a pause button so you can figure things out. Gatto said he will step away to focus on his children and be the best co-parent he can be.