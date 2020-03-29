Johnson County School distributes over 10,000 meals to students during first week of delivery service

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County schools closed on March 17 due to coronavirus concerns, but students never had to worry about going hungry.

Within a few days of closing schools, the county transformed the Mountain City Elementary kitchen and cafeteria into a county-wide food distribution, and staff delivered meals to children via school buses and bus routes.

During the first week of operation, the Johnson City County School staff delivered 10,332 meals to students across the county.

School Nutrition Director Kathy McCulloch feared many students depended on these meals during school hours, so she designed a meal delivery plan to ensure students continued to receive meals.

“During this unprecedented time, our student population may not be able to come to school, but we can go to them,” McCulloch said. “There are hundreds of students in our community who desperately need these meals, and that alone is why we do what we do.”

On a normal school day, the staff at Mountain City Elementary School serves 400 meals, but as a county-wide distribution center, cafeteria workers prepare nearly 2,000 meals a day.

“The success of this program is not only a result of how we have come together as a school system but as an entire county,” McCulloch said. “We have received overwhelming support from both inside and outside of our community. We appreciate the hard work and dedication that every individual has put into this vital service.”

