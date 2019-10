JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials in Johnson County are asking for help locating a missing 72-year-old man.

According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry White has been missing since around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

White was last seen at his home on Highway 421 South.

White is described as 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-727-7761.