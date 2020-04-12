Johnson Co. Sheriff’s office investigating shooting incident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Edward Tester, they are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials told News Channel 11 one person was discovered with a single gunshot wound and that person is being treated at an area hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this time and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is on-going and officials with the sheriff’s office say there is no public threat.

This is a developing story, check back on WJHL.com for the latest updates.