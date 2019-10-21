Johnson City’s municipal computer system down

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A “system issue” with the City of Johnson City’s computer system has kept employees from using their computers and email this morning.



Information Technology is working to identify the issue and rectify it, Keisha Shoun of Community Relations said in an email. Updates will be posted on social media.

“Our computers are not working,” city spokeswoman Ann Marie French told WJHL. “They asked everybody to shut down the computers until they can address whatever the issue was.”

The City of Johnson City is experiencing technical issues that are affecting some customer service operations. Please note the following:

– Online payments of bills, taxes and citations are fully functional.

… — City of Johnson City (@CoJCTN) October 21, 2019

French was working to confirm reports that the city’s email server had been shut down so IT could work on the issue, which would prevent employees from accessing email on any computer and thus working from home.

Shoun’s email said that online payments of bills, taxes and citations are functional. Customers who want to pay via phone must have account or citation numbers.

The email said “some electronic operations are being completed via paper” and customers are asked to “allow additional time for any business being conducted in person.”