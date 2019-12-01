Johnson City wraps up 150 year celebration

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City hosted its sesquicentennial grand finale celebration Sunday.

It has been a year of celebration for Johnson City as members of the community and city leaders have embraced the city’s history.

Many made their way to King Commons Sunday afternoon to commemorate Johnson City’s 150 years at the Sesquicentennial Grand Finale Celebration.

Mayor Jenny Brock and Sesquicentennial Commission Members put together events each month leading up to this one.

“We are celebrating the grand finale of the year long celebration of Johnson City’s Sesquicentennial Year. We’re also placing some items in a time capsule that will be open in 50 years. So there’s some really great and unique things that will be placed in there. This is just a great gathering of all generations,” said Dianna Cantler, Sesquicentennial Commission Member.

Community members hoping to leave their mark on the city, too by placing items in a time capsule.

The time capsule will be buried with a guest book from Sunday’s event along with letters from city leaders including Mayor Jenny Brock which reads in part,

“Dear Mayor of 2069, greetings from 2019. It’s been a great year in Johnson City as we celebrated our sesquicentennial birthday.” Johnson City Mayor, Jenny Brock

The time capsule will be opened in 2069 as a reminder of this 150 year celebration.

In a ceremony during the Sesquicentennial Grand Finale Celebration Mayor Brock said,

“This past year we’ve researched our history, we’ve reported it in books and in events and celebrations and educated our youth…We leave our legacy to future generations by recording our history in perpetuity.”

The first lighting of the commissioned art piece was also installed in the center of the History Circle during the celebration.