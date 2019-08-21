Johnson City woman arrested after allegedly shoplifting, hitting grocery cart that struck clerk

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local woman was arrested Monday after police were called to the Dollar General on N Roan St. on a shoplifting call.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, an investigation revealed that Tanesha Taylor, 31, had left the store with 38 items, valued at $173.

An employee allegedly tried to stop Taylor, but she continued out to her vehicle.

The release says Taylor put all the items in her vehicle and intentionally backed the vehicle towards the clerk.

Taylor’s vehicle hit a grocery cart, which caused the cart to strike the employee.

Taylor was found standing outside her vehicle in the John Sevier Building parking lot. She was allegedly seen placing the stolen items in trash bags.

The release says Taylor was arrested after a brief struggle.

Taylor was charged with aggravated assault, theft under $1,000, vandalism and resisting arrest.

She was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $5,000 bond. She was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.