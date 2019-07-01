Johnson City woman arrested after allegedly assaulting man with glass bottle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman was arrested Sunday morning around 2:20 a.m. after authorities found her with standing behind a man covered in blood.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were conducting a foot patrol near S Broadway St., when they heard screaming.

The officers responded to the sound and found a man sitting in the grass and bleeding from a severe cut on his forehead.

Summer Roberts, 32, was standing on some steps behind the man, and she had blood on her arms and legs.

The release says that a large glass bottle, also covered in blood, was found on the ground near the victim.

According to the release, an investigation revealed the two had been involved in a physical altercation, and Roberts had hit the man in the head with the bottle multiple times.

The man was treated on-scene by EMS, but he did not require transport to the hospital.

Roberts was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, then she was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Roberts held on a $20,000 bond, and her arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.