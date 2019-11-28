Johnson City Turkey Trot brings thousands to Downtown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Johnson City Turkey Trot brought over 4,300 people to Downtown Johnson City.

This was the 14th annual Turkey Trot with a total of 4,379 people signed up for the 5k Fun Walk and Race, which marks the most participant in history of the event.

The course started on Legion Street, went on state of Franklin, and through the Tree Streets of Johnson City.

An award ceremony then took place at Cardinal Park along with other events after the race.

Organizers tell us participants have entered from 32 different states and one entry was from Switzerland.

Ready… Set…Go! Over 4,3000 people are in Johnson City for the 14th annual Turkey Trot! @CoJCTN @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/72hFoGD6EX — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) November 28, 2019

The oldest participant is Ruth Ketron at 89 years old.

