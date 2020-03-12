Johnson City to employees: No ‘nonessential’ business travel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City has mandated an end to all ‘nonessential’ business travel for employees until further notice in light of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The city also plans to quarantine for two weeks any employees who return from business or personal travel to certain areas. It will allow supervisors to send home employees “if they are exhibiting virus-like symptoms” even if they haven’t traveled.

If feasible, employees who have traveled on cruise ships, internationally or to high risk areas as deemed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will be allowed to telework. Anyone for whom telework isn’t an option will need to request sick or vacation to be paid for their time off.

Employees learned of the decision Monday in a letter from City Manager Pete Peterson. The letter also spelled out additional restrictions regarding return to work from the previously mentioned types of travel.

“I really don’t think this is going to impact a lot of people,” Peterson said early Wednesday evening. “The biggest part of this is probably going to be next week with spring break.”

Employees were asked to work with their departments “to cancel airfare, hotel, etc. for refund or credit” in the case of already booked business travel.

The letter defined essential travel as “situations where business cannot be reasonably conducted without face-to-face interaction or visits to specific locations.” It said Peterson must sign off even on previously booked trips considered essential by an employee or department head.

Future travel requests will go through the HR Director and on to Peterson for consideration.

“All of these travel restrictions and the communications we’re having with our employees on a daily basis are a direct result of communication with the CDC and the state department of health,” Peterson said. “We are closely adhering to their guidelines and recommendations to help prevent panic, number one, and number two to make sure that everybody maintains a healthy workplace.”

Monday’s letter also outlined procedures for employees who do travel, whether on business or otherwise. Those traveling internationally, on a cruise ship or to CDC high-risk areas must contact the HR director prior to departure.

Upon return, employees “will be subject to a 14-day non-work period to monitor for symptoms of the virus,” the letter reads, citing guidance from the CDC.

After the two weeks, if COVID-19 symptoms aren’t present, employees can return to city offices, the letter says, adding: “We highly recommend that employees discuss international or cruise ship travel with your healthcare provider prior to departure, and we thank you in advance for following these requirements.”

Anyone who becomes ill with “virus-like symptoms” while traveling or upon return will be required to contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible. “Each situation will be handled on a case by case basis to protect the returning employee as well as the general employee population,” the letter reads.

Finally, the letter notes the city “will continue to monitor the situation and provide guidance as more information on the extent and severity of a potential outbreak becomes available.”

“Anyone who has followed this situation knows it’s changing hourly sometimes, daily sometimes,” Peterson said. “We continually monitor the CDC and health department websites and we have almost daily teleconferences or webinars with those folks to see … how the recommendations are changing.”