Johnson City sewer manhole discharging into Sinking Creek

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A sewer manhole near a pump station along Sinking Creek was overflowing into the creek Thursday morning.

The site is near 229 Sinking Creek Road. The manhole is the second one going upstream from the pump station and the closest to the creek itself.

WJHL contacted the City of Johnson City’s communications office at about 10:20 a.m. and requested confirmation that the manhole was a sewer manhole. At about 10:30, the city was asked whether the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) had been contacted regarding the overflow — a requirement in such cases.

Meanwhile, a 10:41 a.m. email to TDEC spokeswoman Kim Schofinski was answered at 11:32 a.m., confirming “TDEC has been in communication with the city this morning regarding an overflow at that location.” Schofinski said the city is required to submit a detailed report within five days.

A city spokesperson texted just before noon to say the city would be “sending something within the hour.”

TDEC documents show reports on overflows at that location most recently Dec. 1 and Oct. 31 2019, with rain cited as the cause. A suspected overflow Nov. 21 also was reported, on Nov. 26.

This is a developing story.