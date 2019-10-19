Johnson City Sessions celebrates 90th anniversary Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Before too many rain clouds rolled in, hundreds of folks celebrated the 90th anniversary of the Johnson City Sessions Saturday.
The family-friendly events included:
- Bluegrass and old-time music acts from the main stage
- Music and square dancing from the children’s stage
- A vinyl record fair
- Informative talks by guest speakers regarding the importance of the Johnson City Sessions recordings
The free event featured:
- East Tennessee State University’s All-Star Old-Time Band
- Sparky and Rhonda Rucker
- Hunter Holmes and Corbin Hayslett
- Little Nora Brown
- The Brother Boys
- Bill and the Belles
- Amythyst Kiah
- Dom Flemons
- Willie Watson
The panel discussed the importance of the Johnson City Sessions recordings included Colin Escot, Bob Cox, Jim Bowman, Ted Olson, Roy Andrade and Kris Truelson, who was the moderator for the panel.