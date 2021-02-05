Johnson City Schools Virtual Academy to open for 2021–22 school year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools will open a virtual academy for the 2021–22 school year.

The Johnson City Virtual Academy will be the school system’s 12th school.

The virtual academy will feature both synchronous and asynchronous instruction.

Interested families will need to fill out an interest survey for each student, which will be available next Friday. The last day to submit surveys will be March 1.

The surveys will be used to determine how many are interested. Filling one out does not guarantee admittance to the academy nor is it a commitment to enrolling in the academy.

The school system says nearly 1,500 students enrolled in full remote learning during the 2020–21 school year.

For more information, visit Johnson City Schools’ website.