Johnson City schools release update to COVID-19 protocols

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In order to comply with upcoming legislation expected to be signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Johnson City Schools have made some changes to their COVID-19 protocols.

According to a release from the Johnson City School systems, the changes are as follows:

Students and employees will no longer be required to wear facial coverings unless they choose to do so.

Northeast Regional Health Department (NRHD) will be solely responsible for contact tracing.

NRHD will be the one to notify families of potential exposures.

The school system will continue to follow the Return to School/Work Decision Support Algorithm where a student with only one minor symptom can return after being assessed and the symptom is no longer evident.

Students who have two symptoms or one major symptom will be required to either receive a COVID-19 test, have acceptable alternative diagnosis, or remain out of school out of school for the required amount of time (refer to Return to School Decision Support Algorithm).

Students quarantined by NRHD will be labeled quarantine present, and the school reserves the right to ask for proof of quarantine.

Some restrictions on visitors inside the building will still be in place such as limited numbers of visitors, eating with child in a separate area and social distancing in school-related activities, etc.

Johnson City Schools will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with only positive cases. JCS say that this is in an effort to post accurate information. JCS also says they may begin posting positive flu numbers.

These changes in being made in an effort to comply with the new state law.