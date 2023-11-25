JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the Johnson City community gathered in King Commons park to ring in the holiday season with a Christmas Tree lighting Saturday.

While many residents attend the event every year, some families chose to make their first appearance this year.

“[My daughter] messaged me last night asking me if we wanted to go to the tree lighting ceremony, and I said ‘Sure sounds wonderful’,” said Rose Spencer. Spencer and her husband, Jerry, moved to the area within the last year.

Another first-time attendee, Wendy Morrey, came is a recent transplant to the region.

Morrey and her husband, Richard, moved to Johnson City just 8 months prior.

After watching the lights on more than 150 trees switch on, those attending took a trip through ‘A Candy Land Christmas’. The more than 150 trees were decorated by local businesses and organizations. For many, the trees were the highlight of the night.

“I really like walking around and seeing a lot of the inclusivity that there is, all the different trees, the different businesses,” said Morrey.

The Spencer’s attended the event with their daughter and three year old grandson, William. The couple said it’s a tradition they plan to continue.

“We try to make as many new memories for William as we possibly can,” said Jerry Spencer. “Just to watch him smile and giggle and laugh, it’s amazing.”

Both the Morrey’s and Spencer’s said the tree lighting will continue to be part of their holidays.

“I think we’re going to do this every year, it’s going to be a new tradition for us,” said Rose.

“This is a perfect, like family activity kind of thing that we’ll probably do every year because it’s right here,” said Ricard Morrey.

The Johnson City holiday activities will continue with the Christmas Parade on December 2.