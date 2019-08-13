Johnson City police transfer bomb disposal robot to Bristol Tennessee Police Department

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department has a valuable new piece of technology thanks to another local police department.

According to a release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, the department was looking to add a second bomb disposal robot to its inventory to better help their bomb disposal and SWAT teams.

Photo: Bristol Tennessee Police Department

Members of their Hazardous Devices Unit were asking members of the Johnson City Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team about their PackBot robot when they found out the Johnson City Police Department had actually acquired two PackBot robots.

After hearing about Bristol Tennessee Police Department’s need, JCPD Chief Karl Tuner offered to transfer their second robot to them.

Neither agency had to pay anything for the transfer, and the release says the robot would have cost approximately $100,000 to buy.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department said the transfer was a great example of how cooperation between agencies best helps everyone do their jobs as effectively as possible.