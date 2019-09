JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who they believe used a stolen credit card.

According to a post from the Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted, the suspect is believed to have used a credit card after it was stolen from the victim’s vehicle.

The Johnson City Police Department is currently investigating a string of auto-burglaries. The photographed suspect is… Posted by Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted on Monday, September 9, 2019

The vehicle had been parked at a Walgreens on August 30 when the card was stolen.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call (423) 434-6152 or send a confidential tip online here.