Johnson City Police asking for help to find possible shooting victim, suspects

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City Police say officers responded to a possible shooting near Mountain View Elementary School Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the call alerted officers to shots fired in a neighborhood on the 1200 block of King Springs Road at about 7:30 Thursday morning. The press release said that officers searching the area couldn’t find a victim or any physical evidence.

Police said that some statements from witnesses were conflicting, but determined that “at least two vehicles were in the area at the time two loud noises – possibly gunshots – were heard.”

Witnesses said a maroon Chevrolet car and a white truck with a confederate flag sticker on the back window were in the area at the time.

“We didn’t find any physical evidence. We’re basing what we know on statements and some of the video we recovered from the neighbors,” Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner said.

Witnesses describe the possible victim to police as a black male.

Police are asking anyone who might know the identity of the victim, suspect or anything about the incident to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411. Tips can also be sent to citizenobserver.com.