Johnson City Police asking for help identifying suspect who stole from 92-year-old

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a theft case.

According to JCPD, officers responded to a theft report at Cornerstone Village South on June 30.

Officers met with a 92-year-old resident who reported someone rang her doorbell, claiming to be the grandson of another tenant.

The suspect asked if he could come in and wait for his grandmother.

The victim allowed the suspect into their apartment, but when he left, she found items missing.

Those items included a credit card. Police said the card was later used by the same suspect at various Johnson City stores.

Anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity can call JCPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158. You can also send tips via text message to 423JCPD.