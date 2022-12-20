WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 / 10:17 AM EST
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 10:19 AM EST
Connie Deegan with Johnson City Parks & Rec, previews the two hikes taking place on New Year’s Day on Buffalo Mountain and Jacobs Nature Park!
For more information call 423-283-5821
