Johnson City mother says son with cerebral palsy had bike stolen, pleads for its return

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Johnson City mother said she’s pleading with the public for the return of her son’s special bike.

Michelle Woods told News Channel 11 her 17-year-old son Jabryan, has cerebral palsy and received the bike from a local organization three years ago.

Woods said her son is very attached to the bike, and that it helps with his motor skills, and is something he truly enjoys.

In a quiet neighborhood on Fairview Avenue, you will find a joyous 17-year-old named Jabryan Anderson.

“He’s pretty much well-known in the neighborhood than I am, because of for one – the bike. How he rides his bike, how he’s just comfortable riding the bike,” Jabryan’s father, Julius Anderson said. “It’s unbelieveable the people that he’s touched and came across and for somebody just to take it from him. To take that bike from him. It’s a very rare bike, if you see it, you’ll notice it right off top.”

On Friday, the twinkle in his eyes disappeared, as his red, Rifton bike was nowhere to be found on his front porch.

His father said, “He’s a kid. I mean, he sees kids riding bikes, and know that mine got stolen. That would hurt. I mean that hurts us because now, what do we do? We can’t just come out with $2,000 just one pop.”

The bike is estimated at $1,600, and has not turned up since it the family noticed it was missing on Wednesday. That’s when Jabryan’s mother, Michelle Woods, came home to find the bike, that was usually stored under the carport, gone.

“I guess it makes me feel a little bit sad,” Jabryan Anderson said. “People love me on that thing.”

He now sits on his front porch hoping someone will return one of his most prized possessions.

“I love that bike. Why are you going to steal it from me? I mean, who does that, why are you going to steal it?,” Jabryan asked.

He has owned the bike for three years and provides more than just transportation.

“It’s a good workout for him. It helps him get around the neighborhood, because when he’s out walking, he can’t get very far before he gets tired but he was able to ride the bike,” Jabryan’s mother, Michelle Woods explained.

Due to Anderson having cerebral palsy, the bike is used to help him with his motor skills.

Woods said “It’s very therapuetic for him. It’s very important. It was donated to him, his physical therapist was the one who set it up for him to give the bike because there was one there that he rode all the time, and she thought it would be a good fit for him.”

The family filed a police report then took to Facebook, asking for help in locating the bike. The Facebook post now has generated more than 1,700 shares.

“It’s sad that someone would do something like that, but at the same time, they didn’t know what they took. This is not just an ordinary bike, this is a medical use bike, to help him with his legs, as far as keeping the muscle loose in his legs,” his father said.

All Jabryan asks is for whoever took his cherished bike to return his bike with no questions asked.

“I don’t care if they bring it back in the middle of the night. We just want it back,” his mother said.

Woods filed a police report with Johnson City and Friday officials at JCPD said they are putting out a BOLO for that specific bike, and having officers be on the lookout.

The family is working to start an online fundraising page to help raise money to get Jabryan a new, special bike. They have told News Channel 11 it will be up this weekend.





