Johnson City man returns home to find stranger in his residence on Christmas Eve, and it wasn’t Santa

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Dec. 24 a Johnson City man returned to his home to find another man lying in his bed, eating and drinking.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, officers with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to 810 Lamont St, where a homeowner reported that he returned home to find a stranger eating and drinking in his bed. The homeowner also said that some items in the home had been damaged and stolen, according to a police report from the JCPD.

The report states that the man left the house but left behind a duffel bag, which he later returned for around 2:00 p.m. that same day.

After the man showed back up attempting to retrieve the bag, the homeowner called the police and provided them with a detailed description of the stranger who was previously in his home.

The officer with the JCPD later located the man who was identified as Ethan Plumley from Saint Paul, Va. After an investigation, it was determined that Plumley was the man who entered the residence unlawfully, according to the report.

Plumley was arrested, charged with aggravated burglary, and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.