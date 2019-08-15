Breaking News
Additional charges filed against accused Kingsport dentist office shooter Harry Weaver

Johnson City man facing abduction, forcible sodomy charges in Smyth County after holding a woman at gunpoint

News

Sheriff: Charges pending against others involved in incident

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Charles Eugene Dykes (Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, Abingdon)

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing charges in Smyth County, Va. for allegedly holding an 18-year-old woman at gunpoint.

According the Sheriff Chip Shuler, Charles Edward Dykes, 42, is charged with forcible sodomy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and abduction.

Dykes is accused of holding the woman at gunpoint in Chilhowie and assaulting her on the night of August 13.

The sheriff said Dykes had been staying with friends on St. Clairs Creek Road in Chilhowie for a few days before the assault.

Additional charges are pending against other people involved in the case.

Smyth County deputies were assisted by Virginia State Police, the ATF and DEA in the investigation.

Dykes is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon with no bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss