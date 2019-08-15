Johnson City man facing abduction, forcible sodomy charges in Smyth County after holding a woman at gunpoint

Sheriff: Charges pending against others involved in incident

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing charges in Smyth County, Va. for allegedly holding an 18-year-old woman at gunpoint.

According the Sheriff Chip Shuler, Charles Edward Dykes, 42, is charged with forcible sodomy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and abduction.

Dykes is accused of holding the woman at gunpoint in Chilhowie and assaulting her on the night of August 13.

The sheriff said Dykes had been staying with friends on St. Clairs Creek Road in Chilhowie for a few days before the assault.

Additional charges are pending against other people involved in the case.

Smyth County deputies were assisted by Virginia State Police, the ATF and DEA in the investigation.

Dykes is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon with no bond.